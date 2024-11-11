In pictures: Falkirk FC family pay tribute at Remembrance Service 2024

Those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered before the fixture, with the Bairns working alongside club partners Poppy Scotland and Legion Scotland.

A matchday bucket collection took place as well as a pre-match Remembrance Service, which was followed by the Two Minute Silence.

The club's tickets for troops initiative allowed any active or former service members to claim a free ticket for the match by providing proof of their service.

The Scottish poppy symbol was displayed on the Falkirk FC home shirts worn for Saturday’s game and they will now be auctioned off at a later date, with half of all proceeds being donated to Poppy Scotland.

Falkirk FC director Tom Angus and Airdrieonians former manager and chairman Bobby Watson laid wreaths on behalf of each club.

The Last Post was sounded by bugler Paul Oliver followed by a lament played by piper Mike Naismith, then the Two Minute Silence. The Kohima Epitaph was recited over the public address system.

The Bairns picked up the three points on the day, defeating North Lanarkshire side Airdrieonians 2-0 thanks to goals by Keelan Adams and Calvin Miller to keep them six points clear at the top of the division.

Lest We Forget.

