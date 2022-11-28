In Pictures: Falkirk fans who made the 257-mile journey north to Wick
Around 500 Falkirk fans made the long journey north on Saturday for the clash with Wick Academy in the Scottish Cup third round - and our chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture some familiar faces as the Bairns ran out 6-0 winners… are you, or someone you know in his pictures?
By Ben Kearney
15 minutes ago
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 12:53am
A double from Gary Oliver and goals from Rumarn Burrell, Craig McGuffie, Coll Donaldson and Brad McKay made it a memorable trip to this cracking wee ground.
