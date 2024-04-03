The Ultras 1876 fans' group brought noise and colour to the occasionThe Ultras 1876 fans' group brought noise and colour to the occasion
In pictures: Falkirk fans descend on Links Park as Bairns' League One party gets underway in style

Around 2,300 Falkirk fans made the trip to Angus last Saturday evening for Falkirk’s cinch League One match against Montrose.
By Ben Kearney
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 20:16 BST

And the Bairns support were treated to an early title party – and seven goals as John McGlynn’s men put on a show for the travelling Navy Blue support. Can you spot yourself in any picture? Thanks to Ian Sneddon for providing the photography.

Falkirk's title party in Montrose 🏆

Falkirk's title party in Montrose 🏆

Falkirk's title party in Montrose 🏆

Falkirk's title party in Montrose 🏆

