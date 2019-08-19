IN PICTURES: Falkirk 2-1 Montrose moments that mattered
Our photographer Michael Gillen captures the best of the 90 minutes as Falkirk edged victory against the Gable Endies.
Josh Skelly put Montrose in front but a double from Conor Sammon - his second in bizarre circumstances – gave the Bairns the win to go top.
1. Minute's applause
The club and fans remembering Stephanie Kerr 22 with one minute applause before the game. Stephanie died earlier in the week.
Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon with Ian Kerr, dad of Stephanie Kerr who died aged 22 earlier in the week.
4. Skelly scores opener (17)
Josh Skelly opens the scoring for Montrose after receiving a cleverly disguised pass from Lewis Milne.
