In Pictures: Craig McGuffie's sensational hat-trick helps Bairns beat Peterhead

Our chief photographer Michael Gillen captured the best of the action on Saturday afternoon as Falkirk ran out 5-0 winners over League One bottom club Peterhead at home.

By Ben Kearney
3 minutes ago

An 18-minute Craig McGuffie hat-trick, including one of the best goals ever scored at the Falkirk Stadium, sealed the victory late on that keeps the Bairns on Dunfermline coattails.

St Johnstone loanee Max Kucheriavyi was the catalyst to John McGlynn’s men finding an opening goal, slotting home the opener in the box, with Coll Donaldson heading home soon after.

The match also saw the home support pay tribute to lifelong Bairn Gary Hill in the 52nd minute of the match after died last month.

1. Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead

Craig McGuffie was the star of the show

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead

Falkirk's matchday mascots with captain Stephen McGinn

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead

McGinn claims for what looked like a penalty in the first half

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. 04-03-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 27. SPFL cinch League One. Falkirk fans remembered one of their own, Gary Hill who died in February after a long battle against cancer.

Fans remember Gary Hill in the Main Stand

Photo: Michael Gillen

