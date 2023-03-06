In Pictures: Craig McGuffie's sensational hat-trick helps Bairns beat Peterhead
Our chief photographer Michael Gillen captured the best of the action on Saturday afternoon as Falkirk ran out 5-0 winners over League One bottom club Peterhead at home.
An 18-minute Craig McGuffie hat-trick, including one of the best goals ever scored at the Falkirk Stadium, sealed the victory late on that keeps the Bairns on Dunfermline coattails.
St Johnstone loanee Max Kucheriavyi was the catalyst to John McGlynn’s men finding an opening goal, slotting home the opener in the box, with Coll Donaldson heading home soon after.
The match also saw the home support pay tribute to lifelong Bairn Gary Hill in the 52nd minute of the match after died last month.