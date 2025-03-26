In pictures: Bridgeness coin in cash for Bo'ness Fair and Strathcarron Hospice with fundraiser

Bridgeness Miners Welfare Club brought back one of Bo’ness’ most famous faces for a special speakers event that also included live music from local band Highway One.

And they managed to raise £700 last Sunday, with those funds now being split between the two causes.

Two-time European Cup winner John McGovern, who started off his love affair with football in Bo’ness, made over 250 appearances for Nottingham Forest during their heyday and was one of Brian Clough’s most-trusted starts.

And he recounted tales of his time in the game which saw him win three league medals, two European Cups and two League Cups in a glittering career with Hartlepool, Derby, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers. He was also manager of Bolton, Rotherham and Woking.

A young member from Falkirk Schools Pipe Band – who are taking part in New York’s upcoming Tartan Day Parade – piped in the former footballer with around 120 attendees enjoying the day.

Event organiser Partick Duffy said: “Everyone had a brilliant time. Our speaker and the band got rave reviews. It was great to see so many people there and we managed to raise a decent amount of money which was the main thing.

"I’ve been good friends with John since childhood and he really kicked off his football career in Bo’ness. He was introduced to football here and went on to win two European Cups.

"The live music was excellent and a special shoutout has to go to James Silcock, the Piping Bairn, who did a fantastic job. He and Highway One, the band, waived their fees.

"Burns Butchers in Bo’ness did us a fab deal for food too. Clare Doherty was a big help on the day.”

"We’ve already been asked by a few people when we are hosting our next event like this one.”

