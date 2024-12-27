In Pictures: Bairns v Pars III - the 'demolition' derby battle continues

John McGlynn’s Bairns currently stand five points clear of nearest rivals Livingston atop the William Hill Championship table and are set for their third clash with Dunfermline, who said goodbye to sacked manager James McPake just before Christmas.

Falkirk, now boosted by the return to goal scoring ways of last season’s shooting star Callumn Morrison, defeated Dunfermline 2 – 1 at Falkirk Stadium on October 26 and 2 – 0 at East End Park on August 10.

What will tonight’s third instalment bring? People who cannot make the journey across the water into the dastardly Kingdom of Fife can catch all the action on BBC Scotland from 7.45pm.

These terrific action shots from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen from the teams’ first two league meetings will help fans get in the mood.

