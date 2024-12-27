Fans gather for the match at East End ParkFans gather for the match at East End Park
Fans gather for the match at East End Park

In Pictures: Bairns v Pars III - the 'demolition' derby battle continues

By James Trimble
Published 27th Dec 2024, 13:40 GMT
League leading Falkirk FC take on second from rock bottom Dunfermline at East End park this evening having thumped the Pars home and away already this season.

John McGlynn’s Bairns currently stand five points clear of nearest rivals Livingston atop the William Hill Championship table and are set for their third clash with Dunfermline, who said goodbye to sacked manager James McPake just before Christmas.

Falkirk, now boosted by the return to goal scoring ways of last season’s shooting star Callumn Morrison, defeated Dunfermline 2 – 1 at Falkirk Stadium on October 26 and 2 – 0 at East End Park on August 10.

What will tonight’s third instalment bring? People who cannot make the journey across the water into the dastardly Kingdom of Fife can catch all the action on BBC Scotland from 7.45pm.

These terrific action shots from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen from the teams’ first two league meetings will help fans get in the mood.

The sun was shining during the August encounter

1. Derby Day III: Falkirk and Dunfermline's two previous 2024 matches

The sun was shining during the August encounter Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Calvin Miller takes on Dunfermline at East End Park back in August

2. Derby Day III: Falkirk and Dunfermline's two previous 2024 matches

Calvin Miller takes on Dunfermline at East End Park back in August Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
James McPake reacts to a near miss at East End Park

3. Derby Day III: Falkirk and Dunfermline's two previous 2024 matches

James McPake reacts to a near miss at East End Park Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Captain Coll Donaldson leaps for a high ball at East End Park

4. Derby Day III: Falkirk and Dunfermline's two previous 2024 matches

Captain Coll Donaldson leaps for a high ball at East End Park Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DunfermlineBairnsJames McPakeEast EndJohn McGlynn
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice