Bairns superfan Cameron Thorley, 13, from Falkirk with his heroes during Thursday's annual visit to the hospital's children's wardplaceholder image
In pictures: Bairns stars visit youngsters at Forth Valley Royal Hospital to bring Christmas cheer

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 17:24 BST
Players from Falkirk FC made a special festive visit to the children's ward of Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH), handing out presents, signing autographs and posing for photos.

Club captain Coll Donaldson was joined by his team-mates on Thursday to wish patients a merry festive period as part of the club’s annual Christmas traditions.

“Members of the first team squad and management team visited the children's ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital yesterday to meet the children and hand out gifts,” a club spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank hospital staff for inviting us, and we hope the children enjoyed meeting the players!

"We'd like to say a big thank you to Tayforth Travel for providing the transport for this year's visit.

Paige Smith, 9, from Sauchie with Callumn Morrison, Nicky Hogarth, Dylan Tait, Brad Spencer and John McGlynn

Paige Smith, 9, from Sauchie with Callumn Morrison, Nicky Hogarth, Dylan Tait, Brad Spencer and John McGlynn Photo: Michael Gillen

Kaison Kirkwood, 9, from Denny with the Falkirk first team players that made the annual children's ward visit

Kaison Kirkwood, 9, from Denny with the Falkirk first team players that made the annual children's ward visit Photo: Michael Gillen

Dad Jamie Szultka-Robertson and daughter Maria Mackenzie, 12, from Tillicoultry with Liam Henderson, Paul Smith, Barney Stewart, John McGlynn and Tom Lang

Dad Jamie Szultka-Robertson and daughter Maria Mackenzie, 12, from Tillicoultry with Liam Henderson, Paul Smith, Barney Stewart, John McGlynn and Tom Lang Photo: Michael Gillen

Cayden Simpson, 2, from Grangemouth with Brad Spencer and Liam Henderson

Cayden Simpson, 2, from Grangemouth with Brad Spencer and Liam Henderson Photo: Michael Gillen

