In pictures: Bairns stars visit youngsters at Forth Valley Royal Hospital to bring Christmas cheer

Club captain Coll Donaldson was joined by his team-mates on Thursday to wish patients a merry festive period as part of the club’s annual Christmas traditions.

“Members of the first team squad and management team visited the children's ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital yesterday to meet the children and hand out gifts,” a club spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank hospital staff for inviting us, and we hope the children enjoyed meeting the players!

"We'd like to say a big thank you to Tayforth Travel for providing the transport for this year's visit.

1 . Falkirk FC's annual Forth Valley Royal Hospital children's ward visit Paige Smith, 9, from Sauchie with Callumn Morrison, Nicky Hogarth, Dylan Tait, Brad Spencer and John McGlynn Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk FC's annual Forth Valley Royal Hospital children's ward visit Kaison Kirkwood, 9, from Denny with the Falkirk first team players that made the annual children's ward visit Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk FC's annual Forth Valley Royal Hospital children's ward visit Dad Jamie Szultka-Robertson and daughter Maria Mackenzie, 12, from Tillicoultry with Liam Henderson, Paul Smith, Barney Stewart, John McGlynn and Tom Lang Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales