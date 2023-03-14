News you can trust since 1845
Coll Donaldson and Liam Henderson celebrate after the full-time whistle with the Bairns support
In Pictures: Bairns set up Hampden Scottish Cup semi-final after Ayr comeback win

Our chief photographer Michael Gillen captured the best of the action as the Bairns sealed their spot at Hampden Park in April after a comeback 2-1 win over Ayr United in what was a captivating Scottish Cup quarter-final tie.

By Ben Kearney
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:17 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:24 GMT

Second-half goals from Callumn Morrison and Kai Kennedy turned around the match for John McGlynn’s side after Dipo Akinyemi had fired the Honest Men in front early on in the tie, with Ayr also missing a penalty kick ten minutes from time when the score was level at 1-1.

The Bairns can now look forward to a rematch with 2015 cup final opponents Inverness Caledonian Thistle as they look to reach the showpiece final in June.

Falkirk v Ayr United, Scottish Cup quarter-final, Monday 13 March

1. The Falkirk team in the changing room after the match against Ayr United

Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk v Ayr United, Scottish Cup quarter-final, Monday 13 March

2. The Bairns support in the Kevin McAllister Stand enjoy the moment after the match

Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk v Ayr United, Scottish Cup quarter-final, Monday 13 March

3. Gary Oliver leads the celebrations at full time in front of the Kevin McAllister Stand

Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk v Ayr United, Scottish Cup quarter-final, Monday 13 March

4. Boss John McGlynn applauds the Falkirk supporters in the Main Stand at full time

Photo: Michael Gillen

