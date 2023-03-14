In Pictures: Bairns set up Hampden Scottish Cup semi-final after Ayr comeback win
Our chief photographer Michael Gillen captured the best of the action as the Bairns sealed their spot at Hampden Park in April after a comeback 2-1 win over Ayr United in what was a captivating Scottish Cup quarter-final tie.
Second-half goals from Callumn Morrison and Kai Kennedy turned around the match for John McGlynn’s side after Dipo Akinyemi had fired the Honest Men in front early on in the tie, with Ayr also missing a penalty kick ten minutes from time when the score was level at 1-1.
The Bairns can now look forward to a rematch with 2015 cup final opponents Inverness Caledonian Thistle as they look to reach the showpiece final in June.