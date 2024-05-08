Falkirk FC's invincible League One champions pose with fans in the Kevin McAllister StandFalkirk FC's invincible League One champions pose with fans in the Kevin McAllister Stand
Falkirk FC's invincible League One champions pose with fans in the Kevin McAllister Stand

In pictures: All the celebrations as Falkirk FC lift League One title and become invincibles after Alloa draw

Falkirk lifted the League Two trophy after last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic in front of record home crowd.
By Ben Kearney
Published 8th May 2024, 23:47 BST

And our chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the day as John McGlynn’s side wrote themselves into the history books, sealing an invincible campaign in the process.

Conor Sammon’s first-half double was cancelled out by goals from Aidan Nesbitt and Brad Spencer to ensure the Bairns’ kept their unbeaten run intact.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Ultras 1876 group head to the stadium from the town centre

The Ultras 1876 group head to the stadium from the town centre

The Ultras 1876 group head to the stadium from the town centre Photo: Michael Gillen

Creating an atmosphere on the walk

Creating an atmosphere on the walk

Creating an atmosphere on the walk Photo: Michael Gillen

Getting into the party mood pre-match

Getting into the party mood pre-match

Getting into the party mood pre-match Photo: Michael Gillen

The team came out to a display held up by supporters in the Kevin McAllister Stand

4. 🏆 Falkirk FC's trophy day celebrations 🏆

The team came out to a display held up by supporters in the Kevin McAllister Stand Photo: Michael Gillen

