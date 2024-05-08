In pictures: All the celebrations as Falkirk FC lift League One title and become invincibles after Alloa draw

And our chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the day as John McGlynn’s side wrote themselves into the history books, sealing an invincible campaign in the process.
Conor Sammon’s first-half double was cancelled out by goals from Aidan Nesbitt and Brad Spencer to ensure the Bairns’ kept their unbeaten run intact.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery?
The Ultras 1876 group head to the stadium from the town centre Photo: Michael Gillen
Creating an atmosphere on the walk Photo: Michael Gillen
Getting into the party mood pre-match Photo: Michael Gillen
The team came out to a display held up by supporters in the Kevin McAllister Stand Photo: Michael Gillen