The Scottish League Cup introduce a group stage format for the first round in 2016 and Falkirk have been involved in 19 group games since then

In Pictures: All 20 of Falkirk's Scottish League Cup group stage matches since 2016

It’s been six years since the format of the Scottish League Cup changed to include group stages at the first round.

By Martyn Simpson
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:55 am

With the group winners and four best placed runners up qualifying for the Last 16 alongside the four teams competing in UEFA competions, it’s a format which has had mixed results for Falkirk over the past five years.

Ahead of this season’s competition, now named the Premier Sports Cup, we look back on every group stage match the Bairns have taken part in since the shake up.

1. Stirling Albion 1-0 Falkirk (2016)

The Bairns didn't get off to the best start in League Cup group stages as they lost their first ever game 1-0 to League 2 Stirling Albion at Forthbank.

Photo: Alan Murray

2. Falkirk 3-0 Elgin City (2016)

Peter Houston's side bounced straight back against another League 2 club as goals from Will Vaulks, Lee Miller and Bob McHugh secured a 3-0 home win over Elgin City

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. St Johnstone 3-0 Falkirk (2016)

Two first half penalties from Danny Swanson sent the Premiership side on their way to a comfortable win

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Falkirk 2-0 Brechin City (2016)

Luca Gasparotto and Nathan Austin scored the goals to ensure Falkirk finished second in the group but the Bairns hadn't done well enough to be one of the four best placed runners up and were eliminated.

Photo: Michael Gillen

