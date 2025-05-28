In pics: Warriors Walk helps coin in cash for Stenhousemuir's Community Foundation

And plans are now already being drawn up to make next year’s fundraiser bigger and better following a hugely successful launch. Around 350 people walked a 5k route around Stenhousemuir and Larbert – starting and ending at Ochilview Park – raising vital funds for the foundation’s brilliant programmes.

Blair Cremin, Head of Foundation at Stenhousemuir’s charitable arm, said: “We support around 1,000 people a week through our various programmes and to see so many of those people come together for the walk and show that they are part of something bigger was incredible, especially raising so much money.

"We had great support from local businesses and there was buy-in from so many people. Next time around we want to reach out more to the local community and not just those already involved with us. Why can’t we be like the Kiltwalk?

"We pulled the walk together within a couple of months – with a bigger lead in time we can make it bigger and better. It is an event that we want to make an annual, public-facing event.

“Massive thanks go to Scotdrone who waived their fee and AIM Group, ID Verde, J&J Bathrooms, JTM Contracting, LOC Hire, MBM Hard Metals, Ochilview Developements, Outside Space, Women's Football Hub & Your Equipment Solutions.”

⚔️ Warriors Walk 🚶 Those taking part in the Warriors Walk pose for a special aerial picture on the Ochilview Park surface Photo: Scotdrone

⚔️ Warriors Walk 🚶 Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan led the walk with Warriors chairman Dan Wharton Photo: Michael Gillen

⚔️ Warriors Walk 🚶 Some of the foundation's youngsters get ready for the Warriors Walk Photo: Michael Gillen

⚔️ Warriors Walk 🚶 The walk was a 5k loop starting and finishing at Ochilview Photo: Michael Gillen