In pics: Maniqui memories as Falkirk fans and squad celebrate Scottish Championship win

Falkirk fans gathered in the Maniqui nightclub last Saturday to celebrate the Bairns’ second successive SPFL title. John McGlynn’s side won promotion to the Scottish Premiership last Friday night after a 3-1 win over Hamilton Accies.

Popular podcast Falkirk Daft helped host the celebrations with a review of the season alongside Falkirk icons Jim Jeffries and Billy Brown. Over 700 supporters enjoyed what was a memorable title party. Falkirk singer Ross Fairweather was also on hand. Liam Henderson and Dylan Tait both picked up fan awards.

And our photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the celebrations.

🎉 Maniqui madness 🏆 Falkirk's end of season title party at the Maniqui

