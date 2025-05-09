In pics: Falkirk's Scottish Championship trophy lift and celebrations after final night win
Falkirk secured the Scottish Championship title and Scottish Premiership promotion last Friday night after a 3-1 final night win against Hamilton Accies.
Over 7,200 Falkirk supporters enjoyed a night to remember as the Bairns’ current crop etched their names into folklore by sealing back-to-back SPFL titles after a 3-1 comeback victory.
Our photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the post-match joy.