Regular hosts of the popular Falkirk Daft podcast, John McInally and Ross Wayne, were joined Craig Telfer and Ewen Cameron on stage at Behind The Wall

In pics: Falkirk Daft Live IV at Behind The Wall as Bairns seal Scottish Championship title

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 02:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 03:28 BST
Falkirk fans turned out in their numbers for popular podcast Falkirk Daft’s latest live show before the title showdown.

Over 200 Falkirk fans packed out Behind The Wall before Friday’s night Scottish Championship finale for podcast Falkirk Daft’s fourth live show that included special guests including ex-Bairns captain Stephen McGinn.

The Bairns secured the title and Scottish Premiership promotion after a 3-1 win over Hamilton Accies soon after. Hosts Ross Wayne and John McInally were joined by Ewen Cameron and Craig Telfer.

Falkirk ace Liam Henderson won the Falkirk Daft player of the year prize with the goal of the season award going to Dylan Tait for his goal v Airdrie

Falkirk Daft Live IV

Falkirk ace Liam Henderson won the Falkirk Daft player of the year prize with the goal of the season award going to Dylan Tait for his goal v Airdrie Photo: Michael Gillen

Attendees came from across the globe heading to the match – with expat Falkirk fans also attending the Falkirk Daft Live IV event last Friday night

Falkirk Daft Live IV

Attendees came from across the globe heading to the match – with expat Falkirk fans also attending the Falkirk Daft Live IV event last Friday night Photo: Michael Gillen

Around 220 supporters packed the Melville Street venue to settle the nerves ahead of the title-defining showdown against Hamilton Accies last Friday night

Falkirk Daft Live IV

Around 220 supporters packed the Melville Street venue to settle the nerves ahead of the title-defining showdown against Hamilton Accies last Friday night Photo: Michael Gillen

Singer and Bairns supporter Ross Fairweather played some Falkirk-themed tunes for the crowd as the atmosphere built up pre-match

Falkirk Daft Live IV

Singer and Bairns supporter Ross Fairweather played some Falkirk-themed tunes for the crowd as the atmosphere built up pre-match Photo: Michael Gillen

Related topics:BairnsFalkirk
