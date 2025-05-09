In pics: Falkirk Daft Live IV at Behind The Wall as Bairns seal Scottish Championship title

Over 200 Falkirk fans packed out Behind The Wall before Friday’s night Scottish Championship finale for podcast Falkirk Daft’s fourth live show that included special guests including ex- Bairns captain Stephen McGinn.

The Bairns secured the title and Scottish Premiership promotion after a 3-1 win over Hamilton Accies soon after. Hosts Ross Wayne and John McInally were joined by Ewen Cameron and Craig Telfer.