In photos: Smiles all round as club’s Junior Bairns return

Hosted at the Falkirk Stadium, the event saw youngsters up to 14 years old attend an afternoon of fun football activities, with Falkirk first team players and coaching staff help make the day one to remember.

Supporters’ group spokesperson Sarah Scott told the Herald of her excitement at seeing the Junior Bairns make a comeback after such a long period away from the pitch.

"The kids had a ball and the weather didn’t stop us, even although it wasn’t the best on the day,” she said.

“When they got onto the park it didn’t matter at all and the players and coaching staff really mixed in with them and made sure it was a day to remember.

“I've had so many emails and messages from parents saying how brilliant the day was and that the kids haven’t talked about anything else since.

"On the day there was a sea of Falkirk tops and that can only be a good thing for the club now and for the future.

"It really is the biggest days in our year when we host these events and it makes it so worthwhile putting in all the planning when you see so many smiles on faces.”

She is also pinning her hopes on the Junior Bairns group helping Falkirk pick up three points on Saturday against table-toppers Cove Rangers, saying she’ll want some credit if they pull out a surprise result.

"The Junior Bairns will be taking the credit if we win at the weekend,” she joked.

“The players were enjoying it and it was happiest I’ve saw some of them for a while, it can be good to meet the young supporters and build some sort of connection.

“If it can lift their spirits even a little bit going into Saturday’s game then that would be an added bonus for sure.

“The last time one of these events took place most of the players here now weren’t at the club so it was a chance to meet fans face to face.”

