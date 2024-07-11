In photos: Football fans up for cup at open Falkirk training session

By Darin Hutson
Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 16:44 BST
​Hundreds of young football fans flocked to the Falkirk Stadium on Monday for an open training session held as part of the Bairns’ preparations for the season ahead, seizing the opportunity to meet players and pose for pictures with the Scottish League One trophy won this year by manager John McGlynn’s invincibles.

The Herald’s Michael Gillen was there too to capture the event on camera ...

Bairns players with fans at Monday’s open training session at the Falkirk Stadium (Photo: Michael Gillen)

1. Monday’s open training session at the Falkirk Stadium

Bairns players with fans at Monday’s open training session at the Falkirk Stadium (Photo: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

Fans in the Falkirk Stadium's Kevin McAllister Stand with Fergus the Fox on Monday (Pic: Michael Gillen)

2. Monday’s open training session at the Falkirk Stadium

Fans in the Falkirk Stadium's Kevin McAllister Stand with Fergus the Fox on Monday (Pic: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

Fans in the Kevin McAllister Stand for this week’s open training session at the Falkirk Stadium

3. Monday’s open training session at the Falkirk Stadium

Fans in the Kevin McAllister Stand for this week’s open training session at the Falkirk Stadium Photo: Michael Gillen

Three young fans in the Falkirk Stadium's Kevin McAllister Stand for Monday's open training session (Pic: Michael Gillen)

4. Monday’s open training session at the Falkirk Stadium

Three young fans in the Falkirk Stadium's Kevin McAllister Stand for Monday's open training session (Pic: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

