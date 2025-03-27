In photos: Falkirk’s last nine matches versus Morton

Those three games continued a winning streak started by a Premier Sports Cup pool win against the ’Ton on penalties in July 2022, following on from two losses and two draws during the 2018/19 championship season.

Here’s how Falkirk and Morton’s last nine matches went …

February 21, 2025, championship: Morton 0, Falkirk 2

Manager John McGlynn’s visitors got the better of opposite number Dougie Imrie’s hosts at Cappielow Park by 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Scott Arfield and Ethan Ross, on 19 minutes and 27 respectively.

November 2, 2024, championship: Falkirk 6, Morton 0

Goals from Brad Spencer at the double on 46 minutes and 82, Keelan Adams on 16, Ethan Ross on 37, Gary Oliver on 52 and Calvin Miller on 34 saw the Bairns hit Morton for six to record their biggest win against them since a 7-0 thumping in the old Scottish first division in January 1922.

August 31, 2024, championship: Morton 2, Falkirk 3

Falkirk bounced back from going two goals down to edge out their hosts by 3-2 in their first meeting since returning to the championship. Morgan Boyes and Jack Baird put Morton ahead on 19 minutes and 26, with the Bairns replying via Brad Spencer on 30, Dylan Tait on 42 and Alfredo Agyeman on 75

July 9, 2022, league cup: Morton 0, Falkirk 0 (Bairns win 5-4 on penalties)

Goalkeeper PJ Morrison proved to be Falkirk’s match-winner as they edged out their hosts by 5-4 on penalties after ending open play tied at 0-0. Both teams ended up a man short, Morton’s Jai Quitongo being red-carded by referee Colin Steven on 45 minutes and the visitors’ Liam Henderson following him off the pitch eight minutes later.

April 20, 2019, championship: Falkirk 0, Morton 2

Falkirk’s last loss to Morton almost six years ago, with Ray McKinnon as manager, saw home goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne beaten by Greg Kiltie on 47 minutes and Charlie Telfer on 54.

March 1, 2019, championship: Morton 1, Falkirk 1

A 40th-minute Zak Rudden goal earned a point for Falkirk despite having Paul Dixon sent off on the hour mark. Greg Kiltie opened the scoring for the hosts on 32 minutes.

December 15, 2018, championship: Falkirk 0, Morton 0

Goalkeepers David Mitchell and Derek Gaston kept clean sheets as Falkirk and Morton played out their first goalless draw since February 2012.

October 20, 2018, championship: Morton 1, Falkirk 0

A 49th-minute red card for goalkeeper Leonardo Fasan left Falkirk outnumbered as they lost out to a Robert McHugh goal past substitute stopper David Mitchell on 76 minutes.

March 10, 2018, championship: Falkirk 3, Morton 1

Goals from Aaron Muirhead on four minutes, Andrew Nelson on 18 and Alex Jakubiak made it three wins out of four for Falkirk versus Morton for the 2017/18 championship season, the odd game out being a 3-0 home defeat in November 2017.

1 . Falkirk v Greenock Morton Falkirk manager John McGlynn’s visitors got the better of opposite number Dougie Imrie’s hosts at Cappielow Park in February by 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Scott Arfield and Ethan Ross, on 19 minutes and 27 respectively. Arfield is pictured celebrating with Falkirk teammates after Ross put them 2-0 up (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk v Greenock Morton February 21, 2025, championship: Morton 0, Falkirk 2 Manager John McGlynn’s visitors got the better of opposite number Dougie Imrie’s hosts at Cappielow Park by 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Scott Arfield and Ethan Ross, on 19 minutes and 27 respectively. Scott Arfield is pictured celebrating with Dylan Tait after putting the visitors 1-0 up (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk v Greenock Morton November 2, 2024, championship: Falkirk 6, Morton 0 Goals from Brad Spencer at the double on 46 minutes and 82, Keelan Adams on 16, Ethan Ross on 37, Gary Oliver on 52 and Calvin Miller on 34 saw the Bairns hit Morton for six to record their biggest win against them since a 7-0 thumping in the old Scottish first division in January 1922. Ross is pictured celebrating scoring to make it 2-0 with Miller (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group) Photo: Simon Wootton/SNS Group Photo Sales