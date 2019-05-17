Falkirk FC

IN GRAPHS: Falkirk, season 2018-19

We take a look at the stats, charts and infographics detailing Falkirk's relegation season 2018-19.

Images taken from The Falkirk Herald statistics section - click here for more

Year on year Falkirk have deteriorated in the league.

1. League position

Year on year Falkirk have deteriorated in the league.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Bairns lost 44% of their league games, only winning a quarter

2. League resuls

The Bairns lost 44% of their league games, only winning a quarter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Paul Paton's ten yellow cards and sending off at Tannadice is among the worst in the league. David Keillor Dunn was red-carded twice.

3. Worst discipline

Paul Paton's ten yellow cards and sending off at Tannadice is among the worst in the league. David Keillor Dunn was red-carded twice.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The most frequent Bairns result was 1-1

4. Most popular scores

The most frequent Bairns result was 1-1
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3