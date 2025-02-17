'Immensely proud' - Falkirk Foundation's immense impact highlighted in end of year report

Over 5,000 people benefitted from the Falkirk Foundation’s impactful initiatives across 2024, it has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk FC’s official charity partner – which was highlighted last year by global football governing UEFA for contributing nearly £12 million to the district – highlighted a near-25 per cent increase in unique participants engaging in Foundation-led programmes.

The ages of those taking part ranged from one to 101 years old, with 316,000 hours of activities delivered spanning across educational, mental health, football-related projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the theme of ‘tackling the issues facing our community’, the foundation expanded its reach and strengthened its partnerships, positively impacting thousands of lives through mental health and wellbeing programmes such as Bairns Blether, Football Memories, and The Changing Room.

The Falkirk Foundation's chief executive officer Derek Allison (Photo: Michael Gillen)

And 100 per cent of participants reported that their mental health improved by taking part.

An approved SQA centre, the foundation also provided 541 nationally-recognised qualifications with over 21,000 hours dedicated to education and employability programmes. Over 250,000 hours of physical activity was also delivered.

Additionally, the foundation was re-accredited with the Scottish FA’s Platinum Legacy Award, recognising its excellence in football delivery. The charity sports 46 teams across the board including Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship side Falkirk Women, who won promotion last season from League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the launch of a Down’s Syndrome Football Group – providing an inclusive space for children to develop their skills and confidence – won the Football for All award at SFA’s 2024 Grassroots Awards event.

The Falkirk Foundation's chief executive officer Derek Allison (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We are immensely proud of the work achieved this year,” foundation CEO Derek Allison said. “Our programmes have not only changed lives but strengthened the bonds within our community. With the continued support of our funders, partners, and volunteers, we are confident in making an even greater impact in the years to come.”

You can read the foundation’s end of year report here: https://falkirkfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Falkirk-Foundation-EOY-2024.pdf