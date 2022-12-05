'I'm sure he could play at a higher level' - 40-goal Tiwi Daramola tipped for top by Bo'ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine

A common sight this season is Tiwi Daramola taking acclaim of team-mates after scoring (Pic Alan Murray)

League leaders Athletic had trailed 3-0 70 minutes into the topsy-turvy East of Scotland third division encounter, before Daramola’s treble (on 71, 81 and 89 minutes) and an 85th-minute Dylan Paterson free-kick won the day and put them six points clear at the summit with 43 points from 16 games.

“I’ve never heard of somebody scoring 40 goals by early December before,” Irvine told the Falkirk Herald. “Tiwi is in top form and he’s improving all the time.

"They were all well taken goals on Saturday, a header, one right foot and one left foot.

Willie Irvine's men top table (Pic by Alan Murray)

"Tiwi is lightning quick. He has tremendous pace and scores goals, who doesn’t want that?

"It doesn’t matter what level you play at, at Scottish league level or whatever, he’s quite dynamic.

"He's got Scotland caps with the under-19s.

"I’d be happier if the guy moves on to a higher club no problem. I’m sure he could go higher.

Dylan Paterson netted fine free-kick

"You never know in football, but Tiwi will be with us until the end of the season.

"He just turned 21 in October, he’s still a young guy.

"I think we first got Tiwi when he was 18 and he was raw but you could see he had tremendous assets.

"These boys need to play games to develop. We said to him: ‘Come to us and we’ll give you game time’.

"The boy has worked his socks off the last two-and-a-half years and now he’s becoming more complete.”

Saturday’s game at Edinburgh College featured an incredible five red cards for the home team.

At 3-0 the College manager and a player on their bench saw red (the latter for headbutting an Athletic man) for their part in a touchline brawl instigated by a bad challenge on Athletic fullback Jonny Mitchell near the touchline.

A further three home players – one of whom was their goalkeeper – were later sent off for on-field offences.

"It was shocking behaviour by them,” Irvine added.

