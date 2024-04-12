'I'm out to impress the gaffer' - Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie on playing at centre-back and his contract situation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The defender, 25, has suffered an injury-blighted season so far, but in recent times, he has come back into the team and has impressed covering at centre-back. Mackie has played the 90 in five of the Bairns’ previous six outings as they sealed the third tier.
Ahead of Saturday’s trip to second-placed Hamilton Accies, with the side’s unbeaten league run on the line, Mackie said: “We’re still going to take it one game at a time. I do think there is a buzz about the group around it – we know that we can do it.
"Playing Hamilton Accies is a big one this weekend, they are comfortably second, and we need to go into it with the same mentality we have had all season.
“Every game in this league is tough, especially away from home. Hamilton’s form has been really good recently so we will need to be at our best. The league is won but the attitude from us hasn’t changed.
“The gaffer (John McGlynn) is such a good manager to play for. The training is great. The way he goes about and has a laugh and joke with the guys is great, the atmosphere is class.”
Mackie admits that is he is also playing for a new deal, with his current Falkirk contract up come the end of the current campaign. He says the main goal is to ensure he plays well enough to remain in the team.
“It is good to be back playing again,” he said. “It is what I have been wanting all season. I started with a few injuries and it has been a struggle to get back in the team. But now that I am in, I have been playing well and have helped the team out as much as I can. For me, the rest of season is just about playing.
“Whether that be at centre-back, left-back, I just want to play. I hadn’t actually played at centre-back until Falkirk. Last season we had injuries. I don’t mind it. I feel comfortable there and I enjoy getting on the ball.
“I have missed out on a lot of games and the boys have been playing so well – I need to show what I can do in these final games and really impress the gaffer. That is the goal and we will see what happens at the end of the season. Momentum is key going into next season, wherever I may be.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.