'I'm hurting badly, my family are hurting too' - Ure admits Shire form has to change and quick

The Falkirk side sit second bottom after twelve matches played, having only picked up six points so far this season – with Shire still looking for a first victory.

On Tuesday night they did pick up a promising point away to Civil Service Strollers in a 2-2 draw with the goals from Jack Hodge and Kyle Ewing to bounce back from Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Cowdenbeath.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, club legend Ure said: “Hunger, desire and personal pride. I speak about these three things every week. It must hurt those guys in the dressing room because I know how much it hurts me and my family to see the club in this position.

Bo'ness Utd v East Stirlingshire; 24/09/2022; Bo'ness; Newtown Park; Falkirk District; Scotland; Derek Ure

"It’s our club and it is the one that we all love. I keep on saying to the players that they need to be hurting. If it doesn’t hurt them then they won’t make it in football. I look about the changing room and I see some people hurting but the way to rectify that is to start winning football matches.

"It is up to me to get the boys up for the games and if changes need to be made within the group moving forward then that is what we will do because I will stop at nothing to make sure the club get out this place.”

Shire next face Gretna 2008 at home on Saturday and Ure is confident the first win will come.