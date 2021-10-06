'I'm happy with growth in women's football' - Dunipace FC Ladies manager Gillian Lynn needs new recruits ahead of starting league campaign in February

Dunipace Ladies FC squad with manager Gillian Lynn and first team coach Dan Mcmenamy (Submitted pics)

Dunipace FC Ladies – who will play in the 10-team Scottish Women’s Football League – aims to provide Dunipace FC’s existing under-13 and under-15 girls teams with a pathway to continue playing football locally.

Manager Gillian Lynn, 33, who has previously coached under-13 girls at Stenhousemuir and played for Falkirk Ladies and Stenhousemuir Ladies, told the Falkirk Herald that she is very keen to recruit new players and hopes a recent significant rise in interest in women’s football in this country will help.

She said: "Obviously younger girls are looking at the raised profile of the Scotland women’s international team – who got great TV viewing figures when they played in the 2019 World Cup in France – and the success of club sides like Glasgow City who are now playing in European competition – and they want to be there.

Dunipace Ladies FC undergoing training session under watchful eye of first team coach Dan Mcmenamy

"It used to be the case that women in Scotland never got the chance to play at European level, but Glasgow City are playing in the Champions League now.

"I feel that women’s league football has come out the woodwork in the past five years or so because going back when I was younger, there was nothing.

"But it seems like the women are getting as much looked at as the guys now so it’s good, I’m happy it’s happening because that’s what we needed for years.

“Our under-15s have basically never had anywhere to go after they leave that team so having this new Dunipace FC Ladies team is a great innovation.

Dunipace Ladies FC manager Gillian Lynn

"I’m going through my SFA coaching badge as well while I’m doing this. I’ll probably be fully qualified within the next year.”

Lynn, of Denny, who has her own cleaning business, is currently running two Dunipace FC Ladies training sessions a week at Westfield Park – on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7.45 to 9.15pm - ahead of the start of the league in around four months’ time. It will run from February to December.

"We have around 18 to 20 girls turning up,” Lynn said.

"This has given me a chance to get the girls fit, have the girls in that I want and build up a good team.

"The league we’ll be playing in is a recreational league. We can't get relegated or pushed up but what you can do is that when you’re in that league and finish third, fourth or fifth, I can still apply to the SFA to go into the Championship.

“But they need to have a look at me and see if the team structure and facilities are good enough.

"One hundred per cent, I think there will come a time when women who work their way up to the professional ranks will be earning right good money.

"Look at teams like Arsenal and Man City Women, they’re making a good wage down there. It’s been a really interesting development in recent years."