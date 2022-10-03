'I’m happy to win but we should have scored far more' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn assesses 2-0 home win over Clyde

Stephen McGinn shoots home Falkirk's opener against Clyde (Pics by Alan Murray)

The Bairns’ first win in three league games saw skipper Stephen McGinn the hero with a first half double which sunk Danny Lennon’s side and lifted Falkirk up to fourth in the table, just two behind leaders Dunfermline Athletic who dropped two points in a 2-2 home draw against Peterhead.

"We’re very happy that we won the game 2-0,” McGlynn said. “We believe that we should have won by a lot more and we probably should have put the game out of sight in the first half.

"And that would be the frustrating thing that we didn’t. And it does seem to be a recurring theme that we create a number of chances and are not taking a large percentage of them.

“If we take a large percentage of them we are going to kill teams off and today we didn’t kill Clyde off.

“A two-goal lead, anything can happen.

“And although we were very much in control, it can just be a little slip or a mistake, something goes against you, 2-1 and it’s game on.

“We’ve got to put teams out of sight when we’re so far on top. We had 20 shots and scored two goals.

“We’ve had 40 shots in our last two games and scored four goals, that’s one in 10.

"So we need to get that better. We need to get more return to goals for the amount of shots we’re having at goal.

"But we are getting into some really good positions and two clean sheets the last two games, Partick Thistle and Clyde so we’re happy with that.”

With the top six teams in League 1 separated by just five points, it is looking like an ultra competitive division.

McGlynn said: “You can see by the league table that it’s very tight and teams are dropping points all over the place.

"Eight games in, two points off the top, much to play for, squad getting stronger. We had good options off the bench today so I’m delighted.

"Well done to Stephen McGinn for getting the two goals. I just asked him the last time he did that and he said it was a long time ago.

"But Stephen showed the composure I’m looking for others to show.

"He took his two goals really well, composed finishes. And that’s what I’m looking for.

"There were other situations where we’re blasting the ball and not hitting the target, putting balls over the bar when we should be concentrating on hitting the target by keeping the ball down.

"We had six shots on target today from 20 and that’s not good odds. We have to try and turn these into goals and that’s our aim.”

A definite positive during the weekend win was the performance of 21-year-old forward Rumarn Burrell, who joined on a one-year deal this summer after his Middlesbrough contract expired.

McGlynn said: “I’m saying to Rumarn he can make a name for himself and have every scout in Scotland here watching him.

"He did some great running, getting into good positions but the end product wasn’t there. So even for him he can be more clinical.”

Craig McGuffie’s long ranger on four minutes which came back off the Clyde crossbar was a sign of the pattern of play to come at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

And the home crowd didn’t have long to wait for the opener. McGinn shot home on seven minutes after an Aidan Nesbitt corner had been flicked on by Donaldson.

Ross Cunningham’s snap shot then forced home keeper Nicky Hogarth into a smart save high to his right at the other end.

Nesbitt shot over from Morrison’s set-up but on 18 minutes it was 2-0 when McGinn shot home his second after Leon McCann’s cross from the left had been partially cleared.

Nesbitt blasted over a good chance six minutes later before – after a long ball forward – the hosts’ Rumarn Burrell held off Clyde defender Peter Grant but his shot lacked power and Ryan Mullen got down to save.

After a Gary Oliver pass, Nesbitt then brought out a save from Mullen at point blank range. As the hosts’ pressure continued, Burrell sent a left footer just wide.

Into the second half and Morrison’s long-range volley tested Mullen on 56 minutes.

A rare Clyde attack then saw Hogarth rush out to block an effort by substitute Jordan Allan.

After a raft of substitutions, returning Rangers loanee Juan Alegria’s first involvement saw him beaten to the ball by Mullen who raced out. Alegria then fired over a Morrison pass.

Fellow sub Kai Kennedy volleyed wide at the back post as Falkirk chased a third.

Falkirk: Hogarth, McGinn, Henderson, Donaldson, Morrison, Nesbitt (Lawal 88), McGuffie (Hetherington 65), Yeats (McKay 84), McCann, Oliver (Kennedy 65), Burrell (Alegria 65).

Clyde: Mullen, Cuddihy, McLean, Kennedy (Rodden 59), Grant, Cameron (Allan 52), Gomis (McDonald 70), Grant, Lyon (Scullion 59), Cunningham, Roberts (Craig 52).

Referee: Graham Grainger