I'm happy to sacrifice clean sheets for goals, says Camelon Juniors boss Gordon Wylde after 10-goal thriller

And boss Gordon Wylde says he is happy to sacrifice clean sheets for goals, and that his team will keep playing the same way going into the new league campaign.

The Mariners will be hoping to challenge for promotion out of the East of Scotland First Division this year after failing to get up at the first time of asking last term in a season that saw three managers take charge and a change of ownership.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald after the match, Wylde said: “I am pretty stubborn with my style of play. In all honesty by playing the way we do, we are giving teams a chance to get at us.

Kieran Dolan on the ball for Camelon Juniors (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"But I want to play attacking football on the deck and we have a team that can really do that. We have a goal threat across the board now and we are so potent up front.

"Scott Sinclair of course is the name but we have Kieran Dolan too and the guys behind them chip in with goals too.

"It was our first proper game and you probably seen that because we looked leggy at points early on but we started to pass the ball well and we didn’t look back.

"Cumbernauld were decent in the second half and they had a strong spell near the end.

Scott Sinclair netted a hat-trick for Camelon Juniors against Cumbernuald United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"If you score six goals and a win a game you are happy, and if that happened every game then I would be delighted.”

Star signing Sinclair, who joined the club from Lowland League side Cowdenbeath, netted a hat-trick and Wylde reckons there is much more to come from the striker.

"He is an ambitious young guy,” the boss explained. “You saw at Bo’ness Athletic just how much of a goalscorer he is. He got a decent move from that but I actually expected him to go higher.

"At Cowdenbeath he played out wide left a fair bit and that isn’t what Scott is on the park to do.

Cumbernauld United grab a goal back against Cumbernuald United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"He is on the park to play down the middle and score goals and he will do that at Camelon Juniors.

"He is the type of player that can go back up again, maybe even to a higher level, if he works hard enough at it.