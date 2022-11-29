'I'll need to get grips with the Lowland League quickly' - Sandy Clark on his arrival as new East Stirlingshire boss

The former Hearts and St Johnstone manager, 66, was most recently working in the SPFL with Queen of the South earlier this year – as assistant boss to Allan Johnstone, who he also worked alongside with at Dunfermline. He replaces club legend Derek Ure who left two weeks ago.

Ahead of his first competitive match in charge of the club on Saturday against Caledonian Braves, he told the Falkirk Herald: “I think most people were probably a bit surprised at the appointment but it was a simple process really. I’ve been out the game for nine months and I was desperate to get into a job. I am not getting any younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t managed in a long time and I probably expected to go down to a lower level. Saying that I didn’t expect to be in the Lowland League, but East Stirlingshire are a big club and it was a job I jumped at. I applied and that was that.

New East Stirlingshire boss Sandy Clark was last working with Queen of the South as assistant to Allan Johnston (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"My enjoyment comes through being out on the grass with talented players and here I will be able to do that again and hopefully steer the club in the right direction. Financially it is difficult at this level because a number of teams have a bigger budget and I know ours is on the smaller side.

"The first job is to make sure the club is safe this season and the next one after that is to really implement what I want to see in terms of style and identity. It is no secret that the team is very young and it was the first thing that struck me when I took training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ll need support first and foremost because it has been a tough start so far and confidence will be low within the group, but that is just natural. I’ve already gotten to know a group of the players and I have an understanding of what they will bring to the team. What I don’t have is knowledge of the Lowland League and I will need to get to grips with it fast.”

Clark also confirmed George Paterson would be joining as his assistant manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad