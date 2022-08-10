'I'll be ringing the changes' says Stenhousemuir boss Swift ahead of Stirling Ablion trip

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors trip to Galabank ended without any points, with a late consolation strike from Matty Yates not enough as goals from Steven Swinglehurst and Benjamin Luissint sealed the win for Peter Murphy’s men.

Speaking to the Herald, Swift said the performance wasn't good enough.

“It wasn’t a great game,” he said. “The team who scored first was always going to have a big advantage due to the nature of the match.

Swift wasn't happy with his side's display (Pic: Scott Louden)

“They managed to get a scrappy goal and going into the second half, it allowed them to hit us on the break.

“I won’t take anything away from Annan, they could have scored a couple more on the day if not for some great goalkeeping.

“We scored a cracking goal and we could have scored an equaliser but the result was what we deserved.

“Our players just didn’t all show up. We had too many individuals not play to their abilities and at a tough place like Annan you are always going to find it tough.”

Heading into Saturday’s trip to Forthbank, the boss added that the starting 11 is likely to include some changes.

“The nature of our group means I can’t keep guys waiting on the bench for weeks and weeks,” Swift explained.

“We have quality throughout the squad and if those who are starting don’t perform then others will get a shot.

“Even this early on I am not scared to ring the changes.”

One player who did get pass marks from Swift was summer signing Conor Brennan in goal.

The former East Kilbride stopper pulled off a number of stunning saves to deny Annan’s advances.

Swift added: “In a way, the goalkeeping position typifies the squad as I feel I have two number ones. Jay Cantley, who we signed from Airdrie, is just as good as Conor.

“It was a major headache for me at the start of campaign and Conor’s communication just put him into the starting jersey.

“He has really shown his worth so far against Albion Rovers and Annan Athletic so far.