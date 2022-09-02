'If money allows I will wheel and deal' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn doesn't rule out bringing in loan signings
Although he didn’t make any last-minute additions to his squad on Thursday’s transfer deadline day, Falkirk boss John McGlynn hasn’t ruled out making loan signings in the weeks ahead if club finances allow.
The Bairns – whose freed defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has joined League One rivals Airdrieonians – could still be in the market for making acquisitions from higher leagues as loans are allowed outwith the transfer window.
"Making loan signings is a possibility,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “Everything comes down to money.
"You’ve either got money or you’ve not got money, that’s key.
"There will be players who are on the fringes of a team right now and in two or three weeks might find themselves not on the fringes of things and sitting in a stand.
"These players themselves might want to try and get out on loan. And that’s when you can be alerted to these situations and it can pay off.
"If you’ve got money and you can wheel and deal a bit then fair enough, but if you’ve not it becomes irrelevant.
"That’s why deadline day comes and for us and clubs of our ilk, you don’t blink an eyelid. It was the same when I worked at Raith Rovers.
"I have been on record as saying that we don’t have money at the moment.
"We have spent the budget and there is not really money to play with."
The Bairns, third in League One with 10 points from five games, return to league action with a trip to second bottom Kelty Hearts this Saturday.
When asked for team news, McGlynn said: “Gary Oliver got sent off the other night there (in the 3-0 second round Premier Sports Cup defeat at Dundee) but that will be a one-match suspension in next year’s league cup.
"He’s available for selection which is good.
"Stephen McGinn will be back from suspension, he was suspended the other night there.
"We picked up no new injuries in the game but we don’t have anyone else back from injury.”