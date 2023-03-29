Ian Little: New Bo'ness United boss says he is already planning for next season

New BU boss Ian Little led his side to a 7-1 win over Dalbeattie Star on Saturday (Photo: Scott Louden)

The ex-Berwick Rangers boss, who was previously assistant manager to Max Christie, was appointed last Friday by the club’s committee.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “I was delighted that I was entrusted by the board to take the job on. Max was also on at me a little to try and go for it and I was really interested.

"It has been an odd season for us and we haven’t been doing things in games at the right moments, but it is very fixable. I have enjoyed taking the team over the past few weeks and we have played pretty well. We should have been beaten Tranent, which would have been a big one for us.

"I have already been in touch with players and sorted some things out. I think it was crucial for the club to get someone in at this point and not to wait any longer as guys are already signing up for other teams, or at least agreeing deals.”

BU won 7-1 at the weekend away from home against bottom club Dalbeattie Star, and Little hailed the performance of midfielder Tom Grant.

The Newtown Park side now have three matches left of their campaign, and will finish in mid-table, with the team currently in ninth spot on 48 points from 33 games.

"We got a magical display from Tommy,” Little said. “He was a level above everyone else on the park. There were things I liked from the performance and things I didn’t, but the weather was so bad that was a bit of a lottery.

"It is just about getting the season over the line now. It feels very odd actually and it doesn’t feel like their is only three games to go. All we can do now is to try and win the last few games to finish the season on some sort of high.”

Little also confirmed that Dylan Coll and Jack Smith have left the club. BU face Open Goal Broomhill this weekend at home.