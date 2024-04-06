Iain McMenemy: Stenhousemuir chairman hails 'phenomenal' first title win as Warriors seal League One spot

06-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v East Fife FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 32. SPFL cinch League Two.

Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy hailed a “truly phenomenal” 140th anniversary campaign for the club after watching his team clinch a first ever league title.

The Warriors drew 0-0 with East Fife to seal the League Two trophy at a wind-swept Ochilview in front of 1,035 fans after second-placed Peterhead dropped points at Bonnyrigg Rose.

“It is hard to sum it up,” he admitted. “The last ten minutes of the match felt like the worst ten minutes of my life. I was thinking about the history of the club and what we have strived to achieve.

“We had supporters in tears on the pitch who have come here for 60/70 years and not seen us win a league title.

“It is truly phenomenal. To do it for them and for the supporters who didn’t quite make it to this point. This is our moment.

“In the 12 years I’ve been at the club - this is the most together I have seen not just the team on the park but the club as a whole.”

Stenhousemuir had already created history this season when they went on a 12-match winning run, and McMenemy - who has previously confirmed that he will stand down from his role later this year - paid tribute to boss Gary Naysmith for ‘taking the league by storm’.

The Warriors have drawn their previous five outings but have only lost three matches in the league, while also boasting the SPFL’s best defensive record in what has been a stunning season.

McMenemy added: “What a campaign it has been. We’ve had 19 clean sheets and of course we went on a 12 game record breaking winning run too. These things are hard to achieve.

“We’ve had a double points lead at the top since last year and we have taken the league by storm. It simply been amazing.

“The players, Gary Naysmith and the backroom team totally deserve it. We’ve worked so hard to build a proper football department.