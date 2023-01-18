'I was in disbelief' - Pace boss bemoans late goals in loss at Newtongrange Star

The Denny side lost 2-1 to Newtongrange Star on Saturday afternoon on East of Scotland First Division duty despite going a goal ahead with ten minutes to go.

David Grant’s strike looked to be the winner in a tight match, but a penalty and a last-gasp effort ensured Dunipace’s up-and-down form continued.

“I was in disbelief after the match,” boss Smith admitted. “We threw away three points.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith couldn't believe his managed to lose on Saturday against Newtongrange Star

“We started the game fine. No team had a real guilt-edged chance. In the second half it opened up a wee bit and they came at us a little, but we adapted to that well and we played knowing that a break would come.

“It did at the perfect time and Granty was composed in front of goal to round the goalkeeper and score. From then on we should have saw it out. I honestly felt that one goal was enough to win the game and that however got it would see it out.

“To be in that position and shoot ourselves in the foot was just crazy. I feel like I sound like a broken record because this has happened so many times this season, similar situations.

“We just had to manage the game. Our decision making was awful and we put ourselves under pressure for no reason. The penalty was avoidable and they Newtongrange player was going away from goal.

“He wasn’t threatening us but we take him down and let them get back into the game straight away and that is a massive lift for them.

“Then we botch a clearance right at the end of the game and it ends up in a winner for them. It was another preventable goal.

"I seem to be saying the same things all the time and at the moment our season feels like it is riding on if, buts and maybes. We are dropping daft points and if we aren’t careful, we’ll end up stuck in mid-table with nothing to play for.

"A win would have really boosted us over the weekend when you look at how the other results went. We’ll be left behind if we don’t start winning regularly again, starting this weekend.”

