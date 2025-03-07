'I was at my best' - Falkirk ace Sean Mackie hopes he has earned a start against Dunfermline

Falkirk ace Sean Mackie applauds the travelling fans after the 3-0 win at Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie hopes he has done enough to keep his place in the Bairns’ starting eleven for Saturday’s derby clash with Dunfermline.

The ex-Hibs ace, 26, impressed – and helped his side keep a clean sheet – against Airdrieonians and Greenock Morton but found himself dropped for the recent trip to Hamilton Accies.

And that 2-2 draw saw Leon McCann, who came in a left-back, have a bit of a torrid time in truth after being targeted by Accies throughout the 90 minutes.

Manager John McGlynn has also tried out Dundee loanee Luke Graham at left-back in recent times, and Mackie is hoping that he can cement a spot in his natural position.

On his performance during the 3-0 win at Airdrie, the defender said: “I felt like I could have played for another hour after the game. I actually felt flying.

“I felt like I was back to my best but up and down the wing constantly attacking and getting myself back in as well.

“I was happy with that because I felt really fit. I felt good so hopefully I can keep up for the end of the season.

"I felt I did really well on Tuesday so hopefully I do well and keep my place for the run-in.

“I hadn’t played a league game in six weeks and then came back in for the Morton game, not played at Hamilton, then came back in for the Airdrie game and done well.”

Although he is desperate to play, Mackie stressed that it is a team game – and that he has his manager’s back with his team selections, even if they don’t include him.

“Hopefully I’ve done enough to keep my place on Saturday,” he said. “We've got a really good squad.

“Ultimately at the end of the day it's about winning football games and trying to win the Championship.

“Personally you want to play every game. You want to be involved in it, you want to play your part and help out the team.

“I was disappointed but I could understand where the gaffer was coming from with his point of view.

“I obviously respect what the gaffer says and you've just got to take it on the chin and just keep working away.

"But there might be games where the gaffer feels there's a different formation or a different team that he wants to put out and it might help the team to go and win then you've got to respect that decision as well.”

Falkirk host their fierce rivals Dunfermline this Saturday with the Bairns sitting three points clear at the William Hill Championship summit.

“You are buzzing for it,” Mackie added. “It will be a sell-out. I’ve been lucky to be play in a number of derbies. It’s all about getting three points and coming out on top.”