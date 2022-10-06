'I was absolutely buzzing' - midfield ace Ola Lawal reveals reaction upon hearing Falkirk wanted to sign him this summer

Lawal joined the Bairns this summer (Pic Michael Gillen)

The 20-year-old – whose brother Bosun plays at centre back for Celtic B – got the news last month that Bairns gaffer John McGlynn wanted to snap him up after being impressed by video action footage sent north by Ola’s agent.

"When my agent got back to me about Falkirk I was absolutely buzzing,” Lawal, who has duel citizenship with Ireland and Nigeria, told the Falkirk Herald.

"I asked my brother – because obviously he’s been in Scotland for a while now – and he said that Falkirk was a very big club to join.

"So when I got the opportunity I knew it was a big one so I had to take it.

"I’m happy to be at a big club like Falkirk.”

Lawal joined on a one-year deal this summer, having played for English National League South outfit Chippenham Town last season.

"Last season with Chippenham I only made eight starts,” he said.

"I was one of the first players to break through from the academy so it was a bit tough.

"I scored a few goals for the academy but with the first team I think I got six or seven assists last season.”

Employed as a substitute so far this season, Lawal broke his scoring duck by netting a diving header in the Bairns’ 3-1 League 1 home win over Queen of the South on August 27.

It’s a goal his hero – Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha – would no doubt have been proud of.

On that header against the Doonhamers, Lawal said: “Especially coming off the bench, it felt good to have an impact on the game.

"I showed the gaffer what I could do in terms of contributing and scoring a goal. I respect John very much, he’s been brilliant with me. I would do anything for him.

"In terms of Okocha, he was a fantastic player. I admired him.

"We kind of play the same style because he’s a dribbler the same as me, entertaining and scoing goals.

“That’s what I like to do as well.”

Lawal, who lives with fellow Falkirk ace Rumarn Burrell, is optimistic that the Bairns can have a strong season and push for promotion.

"At the moment my ambition is to get into the team, score goals, have assists and help the team push on,” he said.

"Falkirk are a big club and we’re aiming for big stuff. I feel like we can definitely get promoted this season, get to the Championship, keep striving and keep pushing.

"All the boys here have been class with me and Rumarn. They’ve been a good help.

"The league I was playing in last season was more of a physical league. Scottish football is much quicker, a quicker tempo on the ball and you have to know what you’re doing before you get it.

"It’s a bit different but I’m enjoying it.”

He revealed that he relishes the sibling rivalry with his aforementioned brother Bosun.

"There’s always been a rivalry between me and my little brother,” he added. “I know I’m a better player than him!

"He’s doing well and obviously I’m proud of him.

"I don’t mind playing against him and obviously beating him.

"It would be a good game if we played against each other.