'I want to play in big matches and I am getting that here' - Max Kucheriavyi on his time at the Bairns so far
I have only been in the team for just over two weeks but I have created good relationship with the team and they are a great group of lads.
We have a great coach and I am really enjoying it here. We are playing great football.
It is always nice to participate in important matches and when a lot of people come to watch you, and that is something I am getting here at Falkirk.
Every game I have played has had a big support. The home matches have over 4,000 fans and the away games have many following supporters.
It was a good result for the team. We had very good performances from all of the boys and I am very happy with the three points.
It is always nice to score a goal and it was what we worked on all week long – to get into those positions in the box. We wanted to try and pick our players in space and Leon (McCann) did that for me to score.
We wanted to score as many goals as we could. Peterhead made it difficult for us and they kept a lot of players behind the ball.
They sat deep and it made it a hard task for us to create opportunities but we showed patience and we didn’t force things. We waited for the right time to pass the ball.
We have a big game now on Tuesday and hopefully our fans will have more to cheer about.