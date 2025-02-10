I want to keep Craig Gowans' legacy going, says Falkirk hero Scott Arfield after emotional hat-trick

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Falkirk's Scott Arfield celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Partick Thistle at The Falkirk Stadium, on February 08, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Falkirk hero Scott Arfield says he wants to keep late team-mate Craig Gowans’ legacy going after agreeing to wear the number 37 shirt in memory of the talented teen who tragically died.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A promising defender, aged 17 at the time, Gowans was killed on a training pitch at Little Kerse on July 8, 2005 when a metal pole he was holding touched an overhead line. He had signed a full-time contract with the Bairns two weeks previous, and was taken to Falkirk Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead on arrival. He wore the number 37 shirt.

Throughout the latter part of his career, returning Arfield – who came through Falkirk’s famed youth academy set-up alongside Gowans – has donned the same shirt in a poignant tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he enjoyed an emotional return last Saturday, scoring a hat-trick on his second debut to help his beloved Bairns to a 5-2 win over Partick Thistle.

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Falkirk's Scott Arfield celebrates after scoring to make it 4-2 from the penalty spot during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Partick Thistle at The Falkirk Stadium, on February 08, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

On the club un-retiring the number and asking Gowans’ family for permission to continue his tribute, Arfield revealed: “It has been an emotional week. The kitman (Chris McGill) wanted to print the shirts for the game so I knew I had to get the blessing of Craig’s family.

"I spoke to John and Sheila who wanted me to do it. John said ‘we’d love you to keep on wearing it, even if you're staying beyond this season. Wear it with pride'. The connection I have to this football club is special and I just want to keep Craig’s legacy going.

"Craig and his family’s legacy will never be forgotten at this football club. His family are coming in the next couple of weeks which will be special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That emotional draw was a big part of my decision to come back.

"Some things are just meant to happen – I phoned John on the Tuesday and didn’t even realise that it would have been Craig’s 37th birthday the following day. I just want to honour his memory the best way I can.”

Arfield with his first touch scored just 45 seconds into the match and he admitted going on to score a hat-trick on his return was beyond his wildest dreams.

He planted two trademark finishes into the back of the net while also powering home from the penalty spot to seal a sensational hat-trick on the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When it dropped you just need to stay composed and I managed to put it through the goalie’s legs,” he said.

"You always have a wee feeling but I don’t think I could have ever have expected that to happen.

"When you get older you realise things and I just get how much this club means to people. I was a young boy was I was first here and I met so many people I have fond memories of.

"I wouldn’t have had the career I’ve had if it wasn’t for John Hughes and Brian Rice giving me a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just need to keep winning games now. We need to take it game by game but the juices are certainly flowing.”

Arfield has worn the number 37 shirt in honour of Gowans since joining Burnley back in 2013. It’s been draped across his shoulders ever since during spells with Rangers, Charlotte FC in the US and most recently Bolton Wanderers.