'I want my new teammates to experience the feeling I had last season' - Falkirk midfielder Stephen McGinn

The 33-year-old, who signed for John McGlynn’s side last week after leaving the Rugby Park club, says the move was an easy one to make: “When John first spoke to me I was on holiday but we actually got the deal done within a couple of hours.

“His particular management style is something I am really attracted to and the club itself was a big attraction too.

“Falkirk is a massive club and my memories of playing against the club are when they were at a totally different level, at the top of the Championship or even back in the day, I can remember playing against them in the Premiership.

Stephen McGinn (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

“It is a big club in the wrong place and that is something I want to help change.

“Playing against John’s Raith Rovers’ team is another clear attraction too because I have always been impressed by the way they played the game.”

Having played 32 times for Killie last season as they topped the second tier, he wants the Bairns to experience that same feeling of winning most weeks.“I want more of that. I loved winning all the time and I loved how good it was at the end of the season going up,” he said.

“That is something we need to realise here as players, just how good it would feel if we did that here and win the league to go back up to the Championship.

“I want to get on the ball and try and control football matches, that of course fits into how the manager wants the team to play.

“With my experience and history of leading teams like St Mirren, of course I want to make players better and get the most out of the players around me.”

Falkirk’s first friendly outing is a match against McGinn’s old team, with Derek McIness’ side visiting to celebrate the grand opening of the Kevin McAllister Stand.

McGinn added: “It is an important stage of the campaign, getting to know how the manager works, how the other boys work on the pitch, it all matters.