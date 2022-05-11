'I told them at half-time their season was over' - Dyes boss Wylde

The Dyes managed to turn the match around, however, winning 3-2 at home against the West Lothian side to give them a shot at going top of East of Scotland Football League first division conference X table with just three matches to go.

A goal from veteran forward Andy Rodgers and a double from Declan Fitzpatrick sealed all three points for the hosts.

“We had to win the war before we could win the game,” he said. “Before the break, Armadale were the only team in the game and they had certainly won that war, to be honest.

Syngenta manager Gordon Wylde on the touchline (Picture: Alan Murray)

“They really wanted it and came out early and scored two goals. I was gobsmacked because I had never seen us play so poorly before.

“We got them in at the break and then, wow, we were a completely different team and we should have won by a few more goals.

"They were in our box maybe once or twice. It was total domination.

“I said to them in the changing room that their season was over if they didn’t win this match. A draw meant as much as a loss with the title on the line.

"To be fair to them, they gave me everything out there and proved that they have what it takes.”

Last midweek, the Dyes lost out to EoSFL premier division side Sauchie in the first round of the league cup, and Wylde says he’d rather not have had that fixture.

“It was a game we could done without,” he said.

“We picked up a couple of injuries and it was just a bad time to have a cup tie like that against a really top outfit.

“They deserved to go through on the night and we didn’t do particularly well.”

The Dyes have been the surprise package in the league this year, staying at the top for longer than any other side in their first year in this division.

Now, ex-East Stirlingshire boss Wylde wants to bring home the league title despite having originally expected a mid-table finish.