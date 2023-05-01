With Falkirk trailing 1-0 to Billy McKay's penalty converted after a VAR check, Morrison received a Rumarn Burrell pass and shot at goal with Caley keeper Mark Ridgers out of position. But, with those in the crowd holding their breaths, the ball struck Ridgers' right hand post and stayed out, a sickener for Morrison and his mates.

"I said to the boys in the changing room that the ball looked as if it was going in the net," Morrison told the Falkirk Herald in the bowels of Hampden after full-time. "I hit the ball, it looked like it was going down the middle of the goal and then at the last second it's hit the post, it's disappointing.

"It's just one of them where I couldn't do much more to be honest. I just hit the ball with the side of my foot. I kind of like passed it, I didn't smash it or put power in it.

Callumn Morrison holds his head after his effort at an open goal hits the post (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"Probably the surface has taken it away a bit more and that's why it hit the post.

"Chances change games. It would have been 1-1 at the time and you never know what can happen from there.

"But they were clinical, they took their chances and that's the difference."

Morrison stressed that - although they had enjoyed plenty of possession particularly in the first half - Falkirk paid for their lack of goal threat after the concession of the early spot kick for a Leon McCann handball.

He also referenced a great Bairns chance wasted in the second half with the score at 3-0 for Inverness, when substitute Gary Oliver - who had intercepted Robbie Deas’ poor backpass - didn't get his initial shot away when a goal had appeared certain and the ball was ultimately blocked.

"It's just those wee moments in the game that we've got to get better at,” Morrison said. "We'll get going for the play-offs now. It's massive for the club just to get back up to the Championship, back to where we belong.

"You can see where the club should be with 9000 fans at the semi-final and they were very good as well.