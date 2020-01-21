"I love it here, it was always my intention to stay" - Longridge shuns offers from elsewhere to extend Falkirk contract

Falkirk attacker Louis Longridge has eneded speculation he may be moving away from the Falkirk Stadium this month by signing a new deal with the club.

The 28-year old, whose contract expired this month, has signed on until the end of the season.

Longridge has been out of contention the past few weeks with an injury picked in the 1-1 draw with Airdrie at the end of December.

Now the former Hamilton Accies and Dunfermline man is looking to capitalise on any chance to get back in the starting XI and stay there.

"I'm just looking forward to the second half of the season now.

"The boys have been playing really well the past few weeks while I've been out injured and now that I'm back training everyone was looking to get the deal done soon as.

"It's just about concentrating on the football now and hopefully pushing on and winning this league."

There was also speculation that Longridge would be leaving the club this month but he says, despite interest from elsewhere, he never intended on ending his second spell with the club so soon.

"There were offers from elsewhere but when I spoke top the club and the management team I never really entertained anything else.

"Even as recent as last week there were still teams interested but my main focus was always getting back fit and sorting things out at Falkirk.

"I love it here, it was always my intention to stay.

"I knew Falkirk wanted me to stay and I wanted to be here to everyone is happy and it's about getting back on the pitch.

"There's healthy competition within the squad and for me, having just coming back from injury, I will have to be patient and wait for my opportunity then take it when it comes."