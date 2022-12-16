'I know what it takes to win a league' - Falkirk ace Rumarn Burrell hopes Killie experience can help him in League 1 title tilt

Rumarn Burrell celebrates scoring in 3-1 win at Queen of the South

Birmingham-born striker Burrell, 21, last season played six games on loan at Scottish Championship winners Kilmarnock so he already knows the qualities needed to land a league crown.

“Kilmarnock was a good experience,” Burrell told the Falkirk Herald. "Obviously I never got as much game time as I wanted when I was there.

“I was round about it when they won the league so I know what it takes to do that and the type of performances we need to be showing.

26-11-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. WICK. Harmsworth Park. Wick Academy FC v Falkirk FC. The Scottish Cup 3rd round. Goal Falkirk, Rumarn Burrell 19.

“I believe that we can bridge that gap (to Dunfermline). We seem to keep chipping away at them every week.

“We can’t afford any more slip-ups. We’ve got to keep getting the three points week in, week out and go on a little run.

“It shows respect to Falkirk that teams kind of want to sit in against us. They know that we’re going to go at them.

“It’s difficult playing against teams that do sit in, but we’re doing well against it because we got a result recently (a 2-0 win against FC Edinburgh).”

Burrell, on five goals in 15 appearances this season, praised the number of striking options and competition for places up front at Falkirk.

“I would say I’ve done pretty well but I’m thinking that I need to be more consistent in my game going forward,” he said.

“Some games I’m doing well, some games I’m not really in it, but that will obviously come eventually and more goals will come with that.

“I have settled in very well. All the players were welcoming at the start so it was easy to get in and do what I wanted to do.

“When you have confidence when the players are backing you, it’s easier to play your game.”

Burrell, currently sharing a property with team-mate Ola Lawal, added: “It’s good for the team if we are bonded and know each other well.

“When he gets the ball on the pitch, I know he is going to be looking for me, which is good.”

The Bairns visit Alloa Athletic in the league this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

