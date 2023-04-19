'I have never seen them play so poorly' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn slams side after Edinburgh loss

The Bairns could have all but sealed second spot with a victory at home against Alan Maybury’s side – but instead the 2-1 defeat sees third-placed Airdrie still have slim hopes of catching them up.

After a decent enough first half showing with a number of decent chances passed up, Falkirk looked completely lost in the second half with the visitors taking advantage of a stray pass in midfield to score on the break on 71 minutes through Danny Handing, who slotted home at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Kennedy scored a stunning solo goal five minutes from time to level the match, but a last-gasp header from Innes Murray sealed a deserved three points for the Citizens.

John McGlynn makes his point clear on the touchline against Edinburgh (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“It was probably the worst performance of the season,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “I have never seen the players play so poorly, it was just mistake after mistake after mistake and it was so hard to build anything because of that. Nothing flowed.

“But I pick the team and the tactics so I have to take responsibility for the performance and the result – it is an embarrassing one to take. I can only apologise to the supporters for it because it isn’t how I want my team to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve managed to put on our worst performance on a night when a result was really important to us. We wanted to make it an eight point gap in second spot and we had a team out there that was more capable of winning the match.

“A point wouldn’t have been what we wanted but when you get a late goal like that, then to actually go on and lose the game, against a really depleted Edinburgh team who were makeshift, that makes even more galling. We threw it away.

Edinburgh's players celebrate Innes Murray's last-gasp winning goal

“We were in the dressing room for a long time to try and work out why it happened and we need to rectify it quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brian Rice was here tonight ahead of going to Alloa Athletic on Saturday and he will have taken great confidence about getting a result against us going by our performance. They’ll smell blood and go at us.”