News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
8 hours ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
11 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
13 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
14 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
15 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

I had a feeling I’d score, says ex-Falkirk ace Aaron Taylor-Sinclair as he makes 'cringe' celebration admission

Ex-Falkirk defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair says he “had a feeling” his first goal of the season for Airdrie would come against the Bairns, because he has a knack of finding the back of the net against former clubs.

By Ben Kearney
Published 10th May 2023, 01:05 BST- 1 min read
Ex-Falkirk ace Aaron Taylor-Sinclair gestures to the travelling support after heading home Airdrie's fourth goal (Photo: Michael Gillen)Ex-Falkirk ace Aaron Taylor-Sinclair gestures to the travelling support after heading home Airdrie's fourth goal (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Ex-Falkirk ace Aaron Taylor-Sinclair gestures to the travelling support after heading home Airdrie's fourth goal (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The 32-year-old, who was at Falkirk during Martin Rennie’s tenure last campaign, netted the fourth goal of Tuesday night’s 6-2 defeat of John McGlynn’s side.

"We couldn’t have asked for anything more in that opening period,” he said. “We were brilliant in that first half and we blew them away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have a wee thing for scoring against old teams, when I was at Livingston, I scored for them against Motherwell.

“I actually said to Charlie (Telfer) in the car before the game that I fancied myself to score.

Most Popular

“I hadn’t scored yet this season but I just a had feeling. It was a great ball in and I have managed to get on the end of it.”

The Antiguan celebrated his goal in front of the travelling support, and he admitted he’ll probably “cringe” looking back on it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taylor-Sinclair added: “You get caught up in the moment. I’ll probably cringe looking back on it.

"But it was a really important goal at an important time and it got us further ahead before half time.”

Related topics:AirdrieJohn McGlynnFalkirkLivingstonMotherwell