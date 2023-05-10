I had a feeling I’d score, says ex-Falkirk ace Aaron Taylor-Sinclair as he makes 'cringe' celebration admission

Ex-Falkirk ace Aaron Taylor-Sinclair gestures to the travelling support after heading home Airdrie's fourth goal (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The 32-year-old, who was at Falkirk during Martin Rennie’s tenure last campaign, netted the fourth goal of Tuesday night’s 6-2 defeat of John McGlynn’s side.

"We couldn’t have asked for anything more in that opening period,” he said. “We were brilliant in that first half and we blew them away.

“I have a wee thing for scoring against old teams, when I was at Livingston, I scored for them against Motherwell.

“I actually said to Charlie (Telfer) in the car before the game that I fancied myself to score.

“I hadn’t scored yet this season but I just a had feeling. It was a great ball in and I have managed to get on the end of it.”

The Antiguan celebrated his goal in front of the travelling support, and he admitted he’ll probably “cringe” looking back on it.

Taylor-Sinclair added: “You get caught up in the moment. I’ll probably cringe looking back on it.