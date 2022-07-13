'I couldn't turn down offer from old pal Max' - Ian Little reveals why he accepted coaching role at Bo'ness United

Ian Little reckons BUs are assembling strong squad

"I signed for Meadowbank Thistle in 1990,” Little – who managed Berwick Rangers between 2019 and 2021, said. “And Max’s dad (Terry Christie) was manager at the time.

"Max ended up coming to the club maybe six months into that season.

"Ever since then I also played with him at Stenhousemuir and Alloa.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Max played in central midfield. I started off up front and eventually played in midfield and did Max’s running!

"Max was more a sitting player and I’d be playing higher up and trying to get into the box.

"Recently I was helping my wee mate at a local club, coaching and keeping myself ticking over.

"Max asked me to come to Bo’ness and I said I’d be happy to help out with the coaching and what not.”

With the BUs’ Scottish Lowland Football League opener at home to Cumbernauld Colts coming up a week on Saturday, Little reckons the team is in good shape for the challenges ahead.

“It’s hard for me to gauge but I think he has a decent squad there which is great,” he said.

"We still have a couple of boys with injuries so we still have these boys to come back.

"I think Max is probably still looking (for potential new signings) but at the moment I think his squad’s quite good.