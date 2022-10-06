'I can enjoy my football here' - Falkirk top scorer Callumn Morrison settled after nomadic start to his professional career

Callumn Morrison celebrates scoring for Falkirk (Pic Michael Gillen)

Morrison, 23, the Bairns’ top scorer this season, told the Falkirk Herald: “I do really enjoy it here, I feel settled.

"At Hearts I was going out on loan and wondering what was going to happen next.

"But I feel here I’m just relaxed, I can enjoy my football and it’s close as well because I stay in Dunblane which is just half an hour away on the motorway.

"It’s a big club as well. Look at the crowds we are getting at home games and look at the numbers we got at Dunfermline, they were ridiculous.

"If we keep doing well they’ll only go higher.

"There is a wee bit of pressure on us because Falkirk are such a big club.

"Obviously if it’s going well, like at any club it’s brilliant.

"But if we’re getting beat it’s harder because people are on our backs.

"We have to take the highs and lows and it’s how you deal with them.”

Morrison, who joined Falkirk in August 2020, reckons the club is in good shape with the squad the strongest it’s been since his arrival under new gaffer John McGlynn and his assistant Paul Smith.

“I would say there’s been a massive change with the gaffer and Paul coming in,” Morrison said. “We are enjoying the style of football.

"I would say there have been a lot higher standards than there were at the end of last season. It’s been enjoyable.

"I’ve learned a lot of things in a short period of time since working under John.

"It has made me a better and more clever player. I’m sure I’ll learn a lot more because he’s a very experienced manager who’s been good places and worked under good people.

"We’ve brought in guys like Stephen McGinn who is experienced and won trophies, so it’s good to learn off him as well.

"It’s been a couple of hard years. I’ve been here for two years now and when I first signed I thought that was the year we were going to go up.

"There wasn’t much challenge in the league at the time. We just had Partick and Airdrie, you’d tink Falkirk would go up out of that.

"That was a hard year and then obviously last year was really hard as well, really tough.

"So hopefully this is the year we can do something special.

"If we get everybody fit I think it’s definitely a squad that could go on and win the league. Hopefully we can.

