'I am not concerned' - Bairns boss John McGlynn not worried by Airdrie's ascent and goal-laden form

That result stretched the Bairns winless League One run to three matches after the frustrating home stalemate – and allowed third-placed Airdrie to move to within six points of them after they won 5-1 at Clyde.

Rhys McCabe’s team have now won their last three outings, scoring a whopping 18 goals in the process, but that doesn’t worry the Bairns boss.

“Football is crazy,” McGlynn quipped. “Airdrie played us and Dunfermline twice and picked up one point out of the nine possible. They have hit a little bit of form playing the other opposition. It is all about getting the first goal – they have done that recently and they are going to score five, six, seven.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“If we got the first goal early on tonight then we would have scored five, you know. The floodgates would probably have opened. Against Clyde (on Friday night) they scored five from six shots on target. They have been clinical.

“Listen, the only way we can affect Airdrie in any way is when we play them again. So I am not concerned about that. We played Airdrie recently and won convincingly.”

On the match, the boss believes his side won’t dominate another game as much as they did against the eighth-placed Fife outfit.

Falkirk had all of the ball and created numerous chances against John Potter’s side, but a mix of poor finishing and decent defending kept the scoreline level.

Callumn Morrison goes for goal in the first-half

McGlynn said: “I don't think we have dominated a game as much all season long. The match was completely different to our other three matches this year against Kelty – we dominated from start to finish. We had so much of the ball but it is what you do with the ball up the right end of the pitch that counts for something.

"We haven’t managed to get that goal despite our dominance because our final ball just wasn’t quite there. We got in behind them from the off umpteen times and Callumn Morrison was always in space behind their backline.

“When the ball got into the box, we either had players not in the right position to get on the end of it or if we did get on end of it then we didn’t get our shots on target.

“When we did get the ball on target a few times, Kelty just about managed to keep the ball out of the net. Brad McKay had a header cleared off the line from a corner, things like that.

“I felt we had a stonewall penalty in the second half too on Callumn Morrison. He is pushed over in the box. The play moves on and the same situation happens moments later and the referee then gives a free kick to Kelty.

“In my opinion it was the exact same foul but we don’t get that break, we never seem to get that break.