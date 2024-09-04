'I am never satisfied' - Alfredo Agyeman hopes he's earned a Falkirk start against Stenny

Alfredo Agyeman with the SPFL Trust Trophy at Hampden Park (Photo: Craig Watson/SPFL Trust)

After scoring Falkirk’s winning goal against Greenock Morton off the bench, Alfredo Agyeman is hoping he has done enough to win a spot in the Bairns’ starting 11 for this weekend’s trip to local rivals Stenhousemuir in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Ghana-born winger, 24, has been a second half substitute for seven out of Falkirk’s nine competitive matches so far this campaign, and he made a big impact in recent weeks – scoring at Cappielow and forcing an error from Craig Gordon for the Bairns’ second goal against Hearts two weekends previously.

And although he is happy enough to play a super sub role for the benefit of the team, Agyeman admits he has been constantly on at his boss John McGlynn to see how can win a spot in the Falkirk starting 11.

"I want to be the best professional I can be and I want to show the manager that I have the right mindset,” he said. “Of course, I am always asking to play and showing that I am ready to start. I am never satisfied – that is healthy for a football player. But you need to just keep going.

Alfredo Agyeman celebrates scoring the Bairns' winner against Greenock Morton (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"It was amazing to help the team in such a big way, to score the winning goal that got us the three points. That is the most important thing though, getting the win. I am working hard in training and trying my hardest to play but you need to be a good team-mate. You don’t want to show a bad attitude or not work as hard in training.

"The group is amazing and it is tough because in my area we have good players like Ethan (Ross), Callumn (Morrison) and Calvin (Miller).”

On the 3-2 win against Morton, which saw the Bairns come from two goals down to seal a fourth consecutive Championship win on their return to the second tier, Agyeman hailed the team for sticking to their principles – and the travelling fans for not getting frustrated despite the poor start.

He said: "The fans played a massive part on Saturday. They always do. It genuinely helps the team I think because they give us so much support. Since last season, whenever we concede a goal they don’t stop and it makes us feel like we are always going to get a goal back. Scoring in front of the fans made it 10 times better for me. They really have given personally so much support and backing.

“There were so many chances from the transitions in the match, they had a couple of chances and we had a lot of chances. It is like that most games because of how we play. And that does mean that you are thinking about how you can be the one to be on the end of one of them when you are sitting on the bench, that is natural. You think you are the one that can get the winning goal.

"That is all down to the way that we play. We don’t change for anyone. Any challenge we face we just take it on. We have started really well and the way to keep that going is to not change our principles. We are where we are because of them. We want to score goals and attack and pass the ball.”

Falkirk now turn their attentions away from the Championship to the SPFL Trust Trophy this Saturday when they travel to Ochilview Park to take on local rivals Stenhousemuir in the third round of the competition.

The Bairns have already faced Gary Naysmith’s team once already this campaign, defeating the Warriors 4-0 in the Premier Sports Cup group stages thanks to a brace from Ross MacIver and goals by Callumn Morrison and Liam Henderson.

Former Kelty Hearts star Agyeman only got 25 minutes off the bench for that tie, and he is hoping to have done enough over recent weeks to win a spot in the Bairns’ starting line-up this weekend.

"The competition for places in driving us on, definitely,” Agyeman said. “The team have been doing so well and just because I scored a goal doesn’t mean that I will start.

"There has been a little bit of frustration from me but you keep that to yourself. You want to be the best influence you can be in the changing room. The togetherness is amazing.”

On the short trip to FK5, the tricky winger added: “We have been amazing in the cups so far. We have beaten Hearts and Dundee United and performed really well. We want to do well in every match we play in.

"It is a local derby and a great one for our fans to be at. They will be looking forward to this one.

"We won 4-0 at our place but it will be a much harder game going there and we know that they are a good team with a good manager. The game deserves a lot of respect, it isn’t going to easy or us. They will be hurting from the last game.”