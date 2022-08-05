'I am fairly comfortable with what I have got now' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on his squad ahead of Airdrieonians clash

The Bairns opened the season with a 0-0 draw against Montrose at home, and now travel to Rhys McCabe’s side on Saturday afternoon.

Looking back on the bore stalemate, he said: “We went over the game and everyone agreed we underachieved. That wasn’t hard to see. It would hit you in the face.

"But on the day we managed to take the point and according to most people, we would have lost that match last season.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline against Montrose (Photos: Michael Gillen)

"The spirit and work-ethic was really pleasing.

"Training has been very good.

"I don't see much change in Airdrie’s team, they will play the same possession-based game.

"Ian Murray already had Callum Fordyce involved in the management side of things before he left.

The Bairns drew 0-0 with Stewart Petrie's side on the opening day of the League 1 season

"The succession plan was probably in place already.

“Cammy Ballantyne is a steady full-back who is a good signing for this league.

"They have brought in a couple and they will once again play good football.

"We know what we need to do to play against that style.

The last time Falkirk and Airdrie met, the Lanarkshire side won 4-1

"They have a new pitch too so I am hoping for a good game of football.”

The 60-year-old added that after signing forward Rumarn Burrell during the week, he is happy with how the squad is shaping up for the season ahead.

"Rumarn will add to the squad,” McGlynn said. “He will cause problems for defenders, he is that type.

"At League 1 level that will upset defenders and that will create opportunities.

"He will go in behind and work for the players around him.

"I am fairly comfortable with what I have got now.

"We have competition at the top end of the pitch.”

The boss also confirmed one player who started against Montrose was likely to miss out against the Diamonds.

"We are not better off that is for sure,” he added talking about the squad.

"I think we are likely to be losing one player from the starting eleven last weekend and one who was on the bench.

“Rumarn will come into the fold but we are a couple down.