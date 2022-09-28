Huge award for Bo’ness United Community Football Club

Bo'ness United Community FC representatives who were presented with award

Club representatives Peter Hay, Sarah Crawford-Wilkinson and William Waugh accepted the prize at Hampden Park last week.

Development officer Hay told the Scottish FA: “Our ethos is based on being a community club, being a big part of the community.

"Not just on the football front but being involved with supporting the food bank, supporting the Bo’ness Fair and local schools, working with the SFA on the Go Fitba project. That allows us to be a big part of the community and offer different styles of football to all.”

Crawford-Wilkinson added: “The aim for the club really is to keep children engaged and active in sport and football, making sure that they’ve got access to football, friendship, fun, fitness, fresh air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Winning the award is absolutely fantastic for the club. Everything that we do, we do for our young players on the pitch.

"And winning this award is testament to the amount of hard work everybody puts in and their commitment and passion for the club and for the children that play here.”

Lorraine McCubbing, a parent of one of the Bo’ness players, said: “I just think that it is the hub of the community. All the volunteers put in 110%.

"It’s a big family and they so deserve this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad