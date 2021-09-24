Hospice in line for boost as Falkirk unveil all-white third kit

Aidan Keena modelling Falkirk's new third kit (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The design of the kit, set to deliver a funding boost for Denny’s Strathcarron Hospice, is similar to training gear worn by the Bairns and its top is white with black detailing on its shoulders and an embroidered crest.

Like the club’s navy blue first kit and light blue patterned away kit, it also features a heat-pressed Puma logo and main shirt sponsor Clarke Epos UK’s logo on the front and fellow sponsor Maniqui’s on the back.

Its accompanying shorts are white with navy blue details and the socks that go with it are all white.

A limited run of replica third strip shirts will be available to buy via the club shop and online from Greaves Sports in the near future at a price yet to be confirmed, though both current home and away shirts cost £48.

The hospice, a charity partner of the club, will be given £5 for every replica shirt sold.

The hospice is in line for a further, much-needed post-coronavirus lockdown funding boost as it will get half the proceeds from player sponsorships for the new kit, available for £200 plus VAT.

Hospice​ fundraising manager Jackie Johnston said: “Falkirk Football club and Strathcarron have enjoyed working in partnership for many years and we are delighted to once again work with this brand new initiative.

“Financial support of the hospice’s services has never been more critical than in the past 18 months, when all traditional methods of fundraising have been firmly off the cards.

“We wish for great things this season for the Club.”